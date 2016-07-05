高性能python服务器karlooper性能简介

hello大家好，

今天给大家介绍一个python的高性能web framework，目前是beta版本，

我们将其与tornado进行性能对比：

OS：Linux 4.2

Python：2.7.11

项目github地址：点击

先给大家看两段代码：

1、tornado的代码：

# -*-coding:utf-8-*- import tornado.ioloop import tornado.web class MainHandler(tornado.web.RequestHandler): def get(self): self.write("Hello, World!") Handlers=[ (r"/hello", MainHandler), ] application = tornado.web.Application(Handlers) if __name__ == "__main__": application.listen(9999) tornado.ioloop.IOLoop.instance().start()

2、karlooper代码

# -*-coding:utf-8-*- from karlooper.web.application import Application from karlooper.web.request import Request class MainHandler(Request): def get(self): return self.http_response("Hello,World!") handlers = { "/hello": MainHandler } if __name__ == '__main__': application = Application(handlers, port=9999) application.run()

我们使用Apache Bench进行性能测试：

测试结果如下：

tornado

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 655654 $> Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/ Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/ Benchmarking 127.0.0.1 (be patient).....done Server Software: TornadoServer/4.0.2 Server Hostname: 127.0.0.1 Server Port: 9999 Document Path: /hello Document Length: 12 bytes Concurrency Level: 10 Time taken for tests: 0.011 seconds Complete requests: 10 Failed requests: 0 Write errors: 0 Total transferred: 2070 bytes HTML transferred: 120 bytes Requests per second: 946.70 [#/sec] (mean) Time per request: 10.563 [ms] (mean) Time per request: 1.056 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) Transfer rate: 191.37 [Kbytes/sec] received Connection Times (ms) min mean[+/-sd] median max Connect: 0 0 0.2 0 1 Processing: 1 4 1.9 4 6 Waiting: 1 3 1.9 3 6 Total: 1 4 1.8 4 7 Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms) 50% 4 66% 5 75% 5 80% 6 90% 7 95% 7 98% 7 99% 7 100% 7 (longest request)

karlooper

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 655654 $> Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/ Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/ Benchmarking 127.0.0.1 (be patient).....done Server Software: Server Hostname: 127.0.0.1 Server Port: 9999 Document Path: /hello Document Length: 10 bytes Concurrency Level: 10 Time taken for tests: 0.005 seconds Complete requests: 10 Failed requests: 0 Write errors: 0 Total transferred: 1738 bytes HTML transferred: 110 bytes Requests per second: 2157.96 [#/sec] (mean) Time per request: 4.634 [ms] (mean) Time per request: 0.463 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) Transfer rate: 366.26 [Kbytes/sec] received Connection Times (ms) min mean[+/-sd] median max Connect: 0 2 0.6 2 2 Processing: 1 2 0.6 2 2 Waiting: 0 1 0.7 1 2 Total: 2 3 0.5 3 4 Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms) 50% 3 66% 3 75% 4 80% 4 90% 4 95% 4 98% 4 99% 4 100% 4 (longest request)

通过以上数据对比，我们发现，同等条件下：

karlooper的性能要明显高于tornado。