高性能python服务器karlooper性能简介

By | 2016/07/05
0 Comment

hello大家好，
今天给大家介绍一个python的高性能web framework，目前是beta版本，
我们将其与tornado进行性能对比：
OS：Linux 4.2
Python：2.7.11
先给大家看两段代码：
1、tornado的代码：

# -*-coding:utf-8-*-

import tornado.ioloop
import tornado.web


class MainHandler(tornado.web.RequestHandler):
    def get(self):
        self.write("Hello, World!")

Handlers=[
    (r"/hello", MainHandler),
]

application = tornado.web.Application(Handlers)

if __name__ == "__main__":
    application.listen(9999)
    tornado.ioloop.IOLoop.instance().start()

2、karlooper代码

# -*-coding:utf-8-*-

from karlooper.web.application import Application
from karlooper.web.request import Request


class MainHandler(Request):
    def get(self):
        return self.http_response("Hello,World!")


handlers = {
    "/hello": MainHandler
}


if __name__ == '__main__':
    application = Application(handlers, port=9999)
    application.run()

我们使用Apache Bench进行性能测试：
测试结果如下：
tornado

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 655654 $>
Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/
Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/

Benchmarking 127.0.0.1 (be patient).....done


Server Software:        TornadoServer/4.0.2
Server Hostname:        127.0.0.1
Server Port:            9999

Document Path:          /hello
Document Length:        12 bytes

Concurrency Level:      10
Time taken for tests:   0.011 seconds
Complete requests:      10
Failed requests:        0
Write errors:           0
Total transferred:      2070 bytes
HTML transferred:       120 bytes
Requests per second:    946.70 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request:       10.563 [ms] (mean)
Time per request:       1.056 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate:          191.37 [Kbytes/sec] received

Connection Times (ms)
              min  mean[+/-sd] median   max
Connect:        0    0   0.2      0       1
Processing:     1    4   1.9      4       6
Waiting:        1    3   1.9      3       6
Total:          1    4   1.8      4       7

Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
  50%      4
  66%      5
  75%      5
  80%      6
  90%      7
  95%      7
  98%      7
  99%      7
 100%      7 (longest request)

karlooper

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 655654 $>
Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/
Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/

Benchmarking 127.0.0.1 (be patient).....done


Server Software:
Server Hostname:        127.0.0.1
Server Port:            9999

Document Path:          /hello
Document Length:        10 bytes

Concurrency Level:      10
Time taken for tests:   0.005 seconds
Complete requests:      10
Failed requests:        0
Write errors:           0
Total transferred:      1738 bytes
HTML transferred:       110 bytes
Requests per second:    2157.96 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request:       4.634 [ms] (mean)
Time per request:       0.463 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate:          366.26 [Kbytes/sec] received

Connection Times (ms)
              min  mean[+/-sd] median   max
Connect:        0    2   0.6      2       2
Processing:     1    2   0.6      2       2
Waiting:        0    1   0.7      1       2
Total:          2    3   0.5      3       4

Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
  50%      3
  66%      3
  75%      4
  80%      4
  90%      4
  95%      4
  98%      4
  99%      4
 100%      4 (longest request)

通过以上数据对比，我们发现，同等条件下：
karlooper的性能要明显高于tornado。

