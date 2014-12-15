1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93

struct InflateStream { z_stream m_stream; IIStream* m_origStream; int m_last_inflate_; unsigned char * m_indeflateBuff; unsigned char * m_origBuff; InflateStream( const void * _stream_in) { m_origStream = CreateStdFileStream(( const char *)_stream_in); m_indeflateBuff = (unsigned char *)AllocateMem(CHUNK_SIZE); m_origBuff = (unsigned char *)AllocateMem(CHUNK_SIZE); memset (&m_stream,0, sizeof (m_stream)); inflateInit(&m_stream); m_last_inflate_ = Z_OK; } ~InflateStream() { m_origStream->Release(); RecycleMem(m_indeflateBuff); RecycleMem(m_origBuff); } size_t Inflate__(unsigned char * _buff_out, size_t _block_size) { m_stream.next_out = _buff_out; m_stream.avail_out = _block_size; m_last_inflate_ = inflate(&m_stream,Z_NO_FLUSH); if (m_last_inflate_ > Z_STREAM_END) { return 0; } return _block_size - m_stream.avail_out; } size_t Inflate( char * buff_out, size_t size_) { int inflate_bytes = 0; static int i = 0; do { int orig_bytes = 0; if (!m_stream.avail_in) { orig_bytes = m_origStream->Read(CHUNK_SIZE,m_origBuff); m_stream.avail_in = CHUNK_SIZE; m_stream.next_in = m_origBuff; } do { i++; int bytes_read = 0; memset (m_indeflateBuff,0,CHUNK_SIZE); bytes_read = Inflate__(m_indeflateBuff,size_ - inflate_bytes); assert (bytes_read); memcpy (buff_out+inflate_bytes,m_indeflateBuff,bytes_read); inflate_bytes += bytes_read; if (inflate_bytes >=size_) { return size_; } else if(m_last_inflate_ == Z_STREAM_END) { return inflate_bytes; } } while (m_stream.avail_in); } while (m_last_inflate_ != Z_STREAM_END); } bool Eof() { if ( this ->m_last_inflate_ == Z_STREAM_END) { return true ; } else { return false ; } } };