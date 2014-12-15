zlib实现解压的例子官方已经给出
http://www.zlib.net/zlib_how.html
最常见的解压方式就是现成从堆分配出适合大小的内存，直接向这个内存里解压，这样是不错的，一些情况下这样是非常适合的，但是如果文件很大，需要实现一个流式解压的功能，比如文件非常大，需要向文件系统里写文件。
实现的效果如下：
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
|
FILE
* file =
fopen
(
"text.txt"
,
"wb+"
);
InflateStream inflateStream(
"dest.file"
);
char
buffer[1024];
while
(!inflateStream.Eof())
{
int
bytes = inflateStream.Inflate(buffer,1024);
fwrite
(buffer,1,bytes,file);
}
fclose
(file);
为了方便扩展，定义一个解压前的数据流式读取接口
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
|
struct
IIStream
{
virtual
size_t
GetLength() = 0;
virtual
size_t
Read(
size_t
size_,unsigned
char
* buff_out_) = 0;
virtual
bool
Eof() = 0;
virtual
bool
Valid() = 0;
virtual
void
Release() = 0;
};
针对FILE读取实现一个流式读取接口
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
|
struct
StdFileStream:
public
IIStream
{
FILE
* m_file;
unsigned
long
m_iLen;
StdFileStream(
const
char
* szPath)
{
m_file =
fopen
(szPath,
"rb+"
);
if
(m_file)
{
m_iLen =
ftell
(m_file);
fseek
(m_file,0,SEEK_END);
m_iLen =
ftell
(m_file) - m_iLen;
fseek
(m_file,0,SEEK_SET);
}
else
{
m_iLen = 0;
}
}
bool
Valid()
{
return
m_iLen > 0;
}
size_t
GetLength()
{
return
m_iLen;
}
size_t
Read(
size_t
size_,unsigned
char
* buff_out_)
{
return
fread
(buff_out_,1,size_,m_file);
}
bool
Eof()
{
return
feof
(m_file);
}
void
Release()
{
if
(m_file)
fclose
(m_file);
delete
this
;
}
};
IIStream * CreateStdFileStream(
const
char
* szPath )
{
return
new
StdFileStream(szPath);
}
为方便扩展利用内存池再提供一个内存管理接口
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
|
void
* AllocateMem(
size_t
size_)
{
return
malloc
(size_);
}
void
RecycleMem(
void
* p)
{
free
(p);
}
解压流的实现
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
|
struct
InflateStream
{
z_stream m_stream;
IIStream* m_origStream;
int
m_last_inflate_;
unsigned
char
* m_indeflateBuff;
unsigned
char
* m_origBuff;
InflateStream(
const
void
* _stream_in)
{
m_origStream = CreateStdFileStream((
const
char
*)_stream_in);
m_indeflateBuff = (unsigned
char
*)AllocateMem(CHUNK_SIZE);
m_origBuff = (unsigned
char
*)AllocateMem(CHUNK_SIZE);
// 初始化z_stream结构体
memset
(&m_stream,0,
sizeof
(m_stream));
inflateInit(&m_stream);
m_last_inflate_ = Z_OK;
}
~InflateStream()
{
m_origStream->Release();
RecycleMem(m_indeflateBuff);
RecycleMem(m_origBuff);
}
size_t
Inflate__(unsigned
char
* _buff_out,
size_t
_block_size)
{
m_stream.next_out = _buff_out;
m_stream.avail_out = _block_size;
m_last_inflate_ = inflate(&m_stream,Z_NO_FLUSH);
/*
#define Z_OK 0
#define Z_STREAM_END 1
#define Z_NEED_DICT 2
#define Z_ERRNO (-1)
#define Z_STREAM_ERROR (-2)
#define Z_DATA_ERROR (-3)
#define Z_MEM_ERROR (-4)
#define Z_BUF_ERROR (-5)
#define Z_VERSION_ERROR (-6)
*/
if
(m_last_inflate_ > Z_STREAM_END)
{
return
0;
}
return
_block_size - m_stream.avail_out;
}
size_t
Inflate(
char
* buff_out,
size_t
size_)
{
int
inflate_bytes = 0;
static
int
i = 0;
do
{
int
orig_bytes = 0;
if
(!m_stream.avail_in)
{
orig_bytes = m_origStream->Read(CHUNK_SIZE,m_origBuff);
m_stream.avail_in = CHUNK_SIZE;
m_stream.next_in = m_origBuff;
}
do
{
i++;
int
bytes_read = 0;
memset
(m_indeflateBuff,0,CHUNK_SIZE);
bytes_read = Inflate__(m_indeflateBuff,size_ - inflate_bytes);
assert
(bytes_read);
memcpy
(buff_out+inflate_bytes,m_indeflateBuff,bytes_read);
inflate_bytes += bytes_read;
if
(inflate_bytes >=size_)
{
return
size_;
}
else if(m_last_inflate_ == Z_STREAM_END)
{
return
inflate_bytes;
}
}
while
(m_stream.avail_in);
}
while
(m_last_inflate_ != Z_STREAM_END);
}
bool
Eof()
{
if
(
this
->m_last_inflate_ == Z_STREAM_END)
{
return
true
;
}
else
{
return
false
;
}
}
};
大概就是这么一回事，IIStream* m_origStream;其实有那么点像原始流delegate这个改成代理模式应该会更好，其实现在就是那么个代理模式的意思。